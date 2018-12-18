12 people arrested in Montreal-area drug busts

Ten men and two women were arrested during a large drug bust early Tuesday morning.

About 120 police officers from various forces, including Quebec provincial police, Longueuil, Laval, Châteauguay, Roussillon and Richelieu-Saint-Laurent, were involved.

They raided 12 addresses: six in Longueuil, two in Brossard, two in Saint-Hubert and one in Mascouche and Saint-Amable.

Police found unspecified amounts of cocaine, cannabis and methamphetamine on the premises.

The bust started around 5 a.m. and came after a two-month long investigation. The men arrested are between the ages of 27 and 55, the women are 32 to 45.

12 drug raids in progress on the south shore of Montreal, like this one, corner Beauregard and Ste-Hélène in Longueuil. 120 police officers involved.

Most of the suspects are known to police, but officers say they are not linked to organized crime groups.

They will be met by investigators later in the day.

As of publishing, the raids were still ongoing.