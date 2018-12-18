12 people arrested in Montreal-area drug busts

Ten men and two women were arrested during a large drug bust early Tuesday morning.
About 120 police officers from various forces, including Quebec provincial police, Longueuil, Laval, Châteauguay, Roussillon and Richelieu-Saint-Laurent, were involved.
READ MORE: Quebec, U.S. police, RCMP bust drug, illegal tobacco ring with ties to bikers, reserves
They raided 12 addresses: six in Longueuil, two in Brossard, two in Saint-Hubert and one in Mascouche and Saint-Amable.
Police found unspecified amounts of cocaine, cannabis and methamphetamine on the premises.
READ MORE: Police operation targets Quebec Hells Angels drug trafficking network
The bust started around 5 a.m. and came after a two-month long investigation. The men arrested are between the ages of 27 and 55, the women are 32 to 45.
Most of the suspects are known to police, but officers say they are not linked to organized crime groups.
READ MORE: Quebec drug-ring bust nets 12 arrests southeast of Montreal
They will be met by investigators later in the day.
As of publishing, the raids were still ongoing.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.