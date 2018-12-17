4 police cruisers, 3 civilian vehicles rammed by robbery suspect near Enderby: RCMP

Four police cars and three civilian vehicles have been rammed by a driver who allegedly committed an armed robbery in Salmon Arm, according to RCMP.

Police said two suspects fled after allegedly robbing somewhere in Salmon Arm on Monday morning.

Officers chased a white Ford pickup truck as it travelled southbound on Highway 97A.

The driver then crashed into a total of seven vehicles, causing significant damage, according to police.

Air support and police service dogs were called in to help catch the suspects.

Officers said they were able to track the vehicle to the end of Jack Pine Road, where it came to a stop and both suspects fled on foot.

One man was later taken into custody.

“At the time of writing, one suspect remains outstanding, and officers are still heavily engaged in this investigation,” Const. Kelly Brett said in a news release.

Police said no injuries have been reported at this time.