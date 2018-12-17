Rescue officials respond to emergency off coast of Nova Scotia, four sailors stuck on disabled boat

Rescue officials were attempting to save four crew members stranded aboard a storm-battered sailboat in high seas off Nova Scotia Monday night.

Capt. Wayne Jarvis, air co-ordinator with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax, says the U.K.-registered vessel had been located about 240 nautical miles southeast of Halifax.

#JRCC Halifax is conducting the rescue of 4 x crew members from a disabled sail boat located about 240 nautical miles off the Halifax coast pic.twitter.com/95tFRJBYgY — JTFA | FOIA (@JTFA_FOIA) December 17, 2018

He says the 15-metre sailboat had been beat up in the stormy seas, and at 6 p.m. AT was in the “storm centre” with winds up to 50 knots causing high seas.

Jarvis says search and rescue officials were trying to get the four people off the vessel, possibly using a helicopter.

A tweet by Joint Task Force Atlantic added that the sailboat was “disabled.”