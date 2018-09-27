3 people rescued from waters off Nanaimo after boat catches fire

Three people were rescued from the waters off Nanaimo after their boat caught fire on Thursday morning.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said it got a call just before 10:30 a.m. about three people in the water just north of Neck Point.

A Coast Guard hovercraft, along with a motor lifeboat, a vessel from the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue and a vessel from the Nanaimo Port Authority responded.

The three people were pulled from the water around 11 a.m. and taken to hospital in unknown condition.

The 35-foot pleasure craft eventually washed ashore, where crews with the Nanaimo Fire Department worked to extinguish it.

It’s still unclear how the boat caught fire.