Selwyn Township launches online survey seeking public input on pot shops

Selwyn Township is asking residents for their opinions on allowing cannabis retail stores in the municipality.

The province will begin licensing retail stores on April 1, 2019. Ontario is currently giving municipalities a one-time opportunity to opt out of allowing pot shops in their jurisdictions.

The deadline for municipalities to opt out is Jan. 22, which would mean retailers would not be able to obtain a licence to sell cannabis in their stores. That would leave residents to purchase cannabis from the Ontario cannabis online store, grow their own at home (up to four plants) or obtain cannabis through a medical prescription.

Selwyn Township, which includes the communities of Bridgenorth, Lakefield and Ennismore — all north of Peterborough — has launched an online survey to gauge residents’ interest in allowing a cannabis store.

“The Ontario government has committed to providing the township with initial funding in the amount of $10,992 to help with the implementation costs of recreational cannabis legislation,” the township stated. “Should the township choose to opt in and permit retail sales of cannabis, additional funding will be provided. Municipalities that choose to opt out will receive no additional funding.”

Cannabis retail outlets can be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., must be at least 150 metres away from schools and cannot let patrons under the age of 19 enter.

The survey will be open until 4:30 p.m on Jan. 9.