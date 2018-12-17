Vehicle clocked driving double the limit in Port Hawkesbury, underage driver charged

A 14-year-old boy is facing a number of charges after allegedly driving double the speed limit in Port Hawkesbury.

RCMP say they stopped a car on Reeves Street at around 2 a.m. Sunday. According to police, the vehicle was travelling 106 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. It had also sped through a red light and nearly struck a police vehicle, the RCMP said.

The teen, who is from Port Hawkesbury, has been charged with stunting, operating a motor vehicle under the age of 16 and failure to stop at a red light.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.

He is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Feb. 25, 2019.