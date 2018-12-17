Cambridge man sentenced to 8 years in impaired crash that killed London mother, daughter

The man charged with impaired driving in a horrific crash on Highway 401 that claimed the lives of a mother and her five-year-old daughter in the summer of 2017 has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Sarah Payne, 42, and her daughter Freya, 5, died after a pickup truck crossed the 401 into the westbound lanes of the highway near Dutton and hit their minivan. Payne’s six-year-old son was also injured in the crash and required plastic surgery, neurosurgery, and several more medical appointments.

Hubert Domonchuk, 53, of Cambridge was charged one month after the fatal crash.

Andrew Payne told court on Monday that he wonders daily the kind of hell his brother, Mike, is going through.

“Both of my brother’s girls are gone… killed on a trip to the cottage. Senseless, random, unnecessary,” he said.

“The defendant has hurt us and I want him to know that.”

Sarah’s step-sister Genevieve Laughlin’s sons were age two and four at the time of the crash. Laughlin told court the youngest was close with Freya.

“I asked him the other day if he remembered her,” she sobbed. “He doesn’t.”

“There are no words to describe the grief and pain,” Allison Storey, a longtime friend of the Payne family, told court.

She also described her anguish at the funeral, where one of the caskets was “so terribly small.”

Jane Beattie read her victim impact statement with a wavering voice, full of emotion. She described Sarah and Freya as “cherished friends… they were my family.”

“My heart and whole world… are completely shattered,” she said, before reflecting on a “family unit ripped apart, leaving two parts behind to pick up the pieces.”

More than once, loved ones used the word “framily,” which Christine Wilton said was a word Sarah created to describe when friends become family.

“Freya always made me feel special. She had a natural empathy like her mom.”

Wilton said she now struggles with fear and anxiety when loved ones travel and will sometimes wake up at night and check to make sure everyone’s cars are in the driveway.

The Crown and defence made a joint submission requesting eight years in prison, noting that Domonchuk had 43 driving-related convictions to his name already, roughly half of them for speeding. They also requested a DNA order and a three year driving probation.

Crown attorney Craig Sigurdson noted that Domonchuk’s pickup was going 120 km/h after it crossed a grass median into the path of the minivan, adding that Sarah was an innocent driver that couldn’t have avoided the crash.

Sigurdson said on the day of the crash, Domonchuk tailgated another driver and jerked his wheel, causing the other driver to swerve to avoid a crash. A bottle of vodka was found in his truck, about one-third full. Combined with the past convictions, Sigurdson said it presented a pattern.

Defence lawyer Tom Brock told court that his client had a normal childhood and family life. His current spouse and 25-year-old daughter were in court for the hearing.

“It will be the first jail sentence for this offender,” said Brock.

Finally, before the judge delivered his sentencing decision, Domonchuk took the stand to apologize to the Payne family and friends.

“I can never change the fact that your family is without a wife and a sister,” he said.

“If I could take it back, I would. I have no greater regrets than what I have caused you. I want you to know how sorry I am.”

After being sentenced to eight years, Domonchuk was led from the courthouse in handcuffs and waved to his family as he was escorted out the door by police.