Drought and storms Saskatchewan’s highest risk for natural hazards: report

The Ministry of Government Relations has released a Saskatchewan Flood and Natural Hazard Risk Assessment the province and towns can use as an initial planning tool for potential long-term disaster mitigation measures.

The 250-page assessment was prepared by the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) between 2016 and 2018. It concludes drought and collective storms are the province’s highest risk for natural hazards followed by forest fires and winter storms.

“I want to thank the experts and stakeholders involved in preparing this report,” Government Relations Minister Warren Kaeding said.

“The document is a positive step forward to help better prepare and hopefully alleviate some of the consequences of these difficult events.”

As part of the SRC’s work, a more than 110-page stakeholder Insight Report was also prepared to gather local knowledge following regional workshops held in 2017 in Yorkton, Saskatoon, Prince Albert, La Ronge, Swift Current and Regina, along with additional stakeholder conversations.

The Saskatchewan Flood and Natural Hazard Risk Assessment and Stakeholder Insights Report complements the Prairie Resilience climate change strategy, in which resilience to the effects of a changing climate – such as extreme weather – is a priority for the province.

