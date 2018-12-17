Lamborghini-driving, crypto-advocating ‘Robin Hood’ arrested after cash falls from Hong Kong sky

A man, seemingly inspired by Robin Hood, is being held by police after strapping himself with a bow for a stunt that saw cash rain down on one of Hong Kong’s poorest neighbourhoods.

Social media video showed how Wong Ching-Kit allegedly caused Saturday’s commotion. Wong rolled up in a Lamborghini and parked in the middle of Fuk Wa Street in Sham Shui Po to address a crowd.

“Does any one of you believe that money can fall from the sky?” Wong asked before cash began to fall from the roof of a nearby building.

Moments later, the streets literally turned into a cash-grab. Global News is unable to confirm exactly how much money was involved.

Wong is the owner of Epoch Cryptocurrency, a Facebook page which promotes digital currency investment. He’s also known as “Coin Young Master.”

The Associated Press reports that Wong was taken away by the Hong Kong police after he returned to the scene of the stunt Sunday — apparently to hand out more money. Wong held a stack of $500 notes, approximately C$85 when he was escorted away from his vehicle by police.

He also claimed that he was going to donate money in the form of meal vouchers to the poor in that neighbourhood.

Wong was still in police custody on Monday morning.

— with files from Associated Press