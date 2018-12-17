Colleges in Ontario develop free speech policy ahead of government deadline

TORONTO – Ontario’s colleges have developed a free speech policy ahead of a government deadline for post-secondary institutions to come up with one or face funding cuts.

The policy applies to all of the province’s 24 colleges, and defines freedom of expression as “the right to speak, write, listen, challenge and learn.”

READ MORE: Wilfrid Laurier TA happy school apologized but wants long-term changes to protect free speech

It says freedom of speech must be protected, but specifies that speech that violates the law and the Ontario Human Rights Code is not allowed.

VIDEO: Free speech campaign promise sparks campus protest in Toronto

Advocacy organization Colleges Ontario says the policy was developed by a task force of college leaders in collaboration with the College Student Alliance and legal experts.

READ MORE: Laurier university issues apology amid censorship controversy

In August, the province gave colleges and universities until Jan. 1, 2019 to develop, implement and comply with freedom of speech policies.

The Progressive Conservative government has said the Higher Education Quality Council of Ontario will monitor compliance starting in September 2019 and schools that don’t comply could face funding cuts.