Wind warning issued for Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for much of the South Coast of British Columbia on Monday.

“The next weather system is rolling in fairly quickly for the afternoon and evening. For Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley — really a lot of the South Coast — the wind will increase later this afternoon,” Global News meteorologist Mark Madryga said Monday. Gale Force winds over the water and over the land will be just close to wind warning criteria, he added — “70 km/h early this evening in Metro Vancouver and they could push 90 km/h in the western Fraser Valley.”

The wind warning covers Metro Vancouver, the western half of the Fraser Valley, Greater Victoria, the Sunshine Coast, the Southern Gulf Islands, and parts of Vancouver Island.