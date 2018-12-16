‘Driving it forward’: Supercar owners give back with rides for sick kids

Nearly a dozen children battling life-threatening illnesses got the chance to see the city from a new perspective Sunday: from the passenger seat of a supercar.

“I don’t even have words in my mouth right now, this is so crazy,” said 15-year old Taylor, who battled leukemia and is now in remission.

“I’m so excited. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for me,” adds Colton Hasebe, who suffered an asthma attack in 2015 that led to a heart attack.

Ten Lamborghinis, McLarens and Ferraris wound their way through the rainy streets of downtown Vancouver in a so-called Winter Cruise.

The ride was organized by Kevin Gordon, the 33-year old founder of the Driven Project.

“Some of the kids that are coming out today are battling almost unimaginable adversity and incredible odds,” he said.

“So at the very least, what I’m hoping is that they can forget about what they are struggling with at the moment and have a really bright day and feel like a kid again.”

Gordon grew his tech start-up, Convertus, into one of Canada’s top automotive digital marketing agencies in Canada.

After buying his own dream car, Gordon launched the Driven Project.

“It really comes around to giving back to the community,” he said.

“So we’ve got the mindset of paying it forward, but we call it ‘driving it forward’ as our twist on that.”