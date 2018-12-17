Dark Poutine Podcast Recap – Alicia Ross: Lily Among the Thorns

This week on the Dark Poutine podcast we look at the fate of Alicia Ross.

In Thornhill, Ont., on a warm summer night in August 2005, 25-year-old Alicia Ross vanished from her family home without a trace. The intense search proved fruitless and foul play was expected early on.

Alicia’s disappearance left a city in fear and her family and friends sick with worry. When someone came forward with news, it was the worst kind.

NOTE: Show co-hosted by temp co-host @carolbrowne as Scott is away in Australia.

Sources:

AliciaRoss.ca





