Peterborough ‘Mombassadors’ put their kids to work, raise $3,000 for PRHC

With the help of their kids, a group of moms raised $3,000 for the Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

More than 100 kids were put to work, and each raised $20 all on their own.

“Well, I shovelled driveways with my dad and helped out with the community,” said Porter Martone, one of the kids involved in the fundraising campaign.

“I wrapped some presents,” added Aba D’Alessandro, another young volunteer.

Audrey Martone, another helper, added: “I took the garbage bins out, and every garbage bin I took out, I got $1 and I brought in $20.”

The “Mombassdors” are a group of driven moms who came together last spring to raise money to buy a fuel heart monitor for the hospital.

“This year, when we came back, we wanted to bring our kids. We wanted to instill in their hearts the seeds of philanthropy to make sure that they understand when they are part of a community, they have to really give back to a community,” said Marcy D’Alessandro, chair of the Mombassadors.

This year, the group bought a ventilator for PRHC’s neonatal intensive care unit, checking off yet another item on the hospital’s wish list of critically needed equipment.

“Having access to a ventilator means that the hospital can really provide that next level of care. We currently have two ventilators, but one of them needs to be replaced,” said Rebecca Huels from the PRHC Foundation.

And it’s not over yet.

“We started with our kids, and we just want to plant the seeds. We’re going to go after the grandmas as well and we’re bringing everybody in to do it,” said D’Alessandro.