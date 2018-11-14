Peterborough United Way fundraising campaign on track to hit $1.85M goal

The United Way’s annual fundraising campaign is nearing the halfway mark and is on track to achieve its goal of $1.85 million, according to figures released by the charity.

Campaign chair Megan Murphy and United Way CEO Jim Russell unveiled their current fundraising total Tuesday afternoon and drew it out in big bold numbers on one of the United Way’s chalkboards located on George Street.

“We’re at $560,000 which is pretty good,” said Murphy. “We’re tracking a little bit ahead of last year’s campaign so we still need to put the push on so we can reach our final goal.”

We are thrilled to announce we have hit $560,000! We made the announcement outside of one of our #ChalkTalk boards in downtown #ptbo. Let’s keep pushing towards our 1.8 million dollar goal! #LocalLove #WeArePossibility pic.twitter.com/zxFVSsEztO — United Way Ptbo (@UnitedWayPtbo) November 13, 2018

The United Way’s goal is to raise $1.85 million by March and the organization says it will be sending out its direct mail campaign to ask people for donations.

It’s official. Our 2018 Campaign Goal is $1.85M 🙌🙌🙌 #LocalLove pic.twitter.com/fFxOcXX02I — United Way Ptbo (@UnitedWayPtbo) September 19, 2018

“We start from zero every September and every year the community steps up,” said Russell. “We’re really happy to get out with this announcement of how we’re doing … but the hard work is now coming. That last million dollars.”

Now that wintry weather has arrived, the United Way is selling mittens for $25 a pair as part of the fundraiser. They can be purchased at the United Way office or at Flavour Fashion on George Street.