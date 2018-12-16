Crime
December 16, 2018 12:08 pm
Updated: December 16, 2018 12:09 pm

Arrest made in connection with death of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu woman

By Web producer  Global News

The SQ is investigating a homicide in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu. Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018.

Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has arrested a man in his 20s in connection with the death of a woman in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, 40 kilometres south of Montreal.

SQ spokesperson Audrey-Anne Bilodeau said local police were called to a residence on Bouthillier North Street at around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the body of a woman in her 20s.

“The body showed signs of violence,” Bilodeau said, adding her death has been ruled a homicide.

Police have a suspect in custody. He is expected to meet with investigators sometime Sunday.

“The investigation allowed for the arrest of a man in Sainte-Adèle,” Bilodeau said.

Sainte-Adèle is roughly 120 kilometres north of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.

Police won’t comment on any links between the man and the woman.

The SQ has taken charge of the investigation, with assistance from the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu police department.

