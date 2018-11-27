SQ investigates homicide in Sainte-Julie
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is investigating after a man’s body was discovered in Sainte-Julie Tuesday morning.
SQ spokesperson Christine Coulombe said a patrol car made the discovery after noticing an immobilized vehicle on Chemin de la Belle-Rivière just after midnight.
WATCH: A look at the homicide rates in Montreal and Toronto
Officers discovered the man’s body nearby. His death was pronounced at the scene.
“His body bore signs of violence,” Coulombe said, adding his death was being treated as a homicide.
READ MORE: SQ investigates Saint-Hilaire homicide after body discovered in wooded area
The SQ is leading the investigation with assistance from the local police force.
The victim has yet be identified.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.