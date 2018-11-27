Crime
SQ investigates homicide in Sainte-Julie

The SQ is investigating a homicide in Sainte-Julie. Tuesday, Nov. 27, 28.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is investigating after a man’s body was discovered in Sainte-Julie Tuesday morning.

SQ spokesperson Christine Coulombe said a patrol car made the discovery after noticing an immobilized vehicle on Chemin de la Belle-Rivière just after midnight.

Officers discovered the man’s body nearby. His death was pronounced at the scene.

“His body bore signs of violence,” Coulombe said, adding his death was being treated as a homicide.

The SQ is leading the investigation with assistance from the local police force.

The victim has yet be identified.

