SQ investigates homicide in Sainte-Julie

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is investigating after a man’s body was discovered in Sainte-Julie Tuesday morning.

SQ spokesperson Christine Coulombe said a patrol car made the discovery after noticing an immobilized vehicle on Chemin de la Belle-Rivière just after midnight.

WATCH: A look at the homicide rates in Montreal and Toronto

Officers discovered the man’s body nearby. His death was pronounced at the scene.

“His body bore signs of violence,” Coulombe said, adding his death was being treated as a homicide.

READ MORE: SQ investigates Saint-Hilaire homicide after body discovered in wooded area

The SQ is leading the investigation with assistance from the local police force.

The victim has yet be identified.