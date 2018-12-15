Man rushed to hospital after targeted shooting in South Vancouver

Vancouver police are on scene for what they call a targeted shooting that sent one man to hospital Saturday evening.

Officers received reports of shots fired just after 5 p.m. in the area of East 53rd Avenue and Prince Edward Street.

READ MORE: Man seriously injured in ‘targeted’ shooting in Vancouver: police

A man in his thirties was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was rushed to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Police say no arrests have been made and the investigation is in its early stages.

More to come…