North Vancouver RCMP warn of recent spike in daytime break-ins

It might be Christmas time, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t a couple Grinches out there.

Police say there’s been 15 daytime break-ins since the beginning of November throughout the city and district of North Vancouver.

In most of the crimes, thieves have gone in through a back entry, side garage door, or windows.

READ MORE: Fatal head-on collision in North Vancouver sets vehicle on fire, snarls traffic for hours

They’ve stolen jewelry, laptops, money, and bikes.

On at least three occasions the homeowner encountered the culprit in their home. Fortunately, no one was injured in the encounter.

Cpl. Richard De Jong with North Vancouver RCMP says it’s a reminder to lock all your doors and windows when leaving during the day.

READ MORE: North Van RCMP release sketch of suspect in break-and-enter

“Especially with Christmas, people are putting a lot of gifts and toys under the tree, we don’t want those opportunities to bring tragedy to somebody.”

He says if you see someone suspicious, call police immediately.

“They are occurring between 8 and 5, most of them between noon and 1:30 so as you can imagine a lot of people are out and about during the day.”

Anyone with information regarding these criminal investigations is asked to call the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).