North Van RCMP release sketch of suspect in break-and-enter

North Vancouver RCMP have now released a sketch of the suspect in a break-and-enter that happened on Dec. 11.

The masked suspect broke into an apartment in the 3rd Street E and St. Andrews Avenue area around 6 p.m.

A woman was home at the time of the break-in and yelled for help. The intruder tried confronting her, and she managed to pull the mask from his face.

He is described as Filipino, around 30 to 35 years old, medium build, around 5’5” and wearing dark blue pants, a blue windbreaker and a black ski mask.

The man did not manage to steal anything from the home, and the woman was not harmed in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) with the reference number #2017-32370.