Appointment of Ron Taverner to OPP Commissioner delayed

Ron Taverner’s appointment to OPP Commissioner is being delayed until Ontario’s integrity commissioner completes an investigation into whether or not there was political interference in his appointment, Global News has learned.

According to Premier Doug Ford’s office, Taverner was the one who requested that the appointment be delayed.

“Out of the greatest of respect for the brave men and women of the Ontario Provincial Police, I am requesting my appointment as Commissioner be postponed until as such time the integrity commissioner has completed his review,” Taverner said in a message to Sylvia Jones, the Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services.

Taverner was set to be sworn in Monday.

This past week has seen numerous calls for investigation into Taverner’s appointment to OPP commissioner, given his history as a Ford family friend.

Following calls from NDP MPP Kevin Yarde and Liberal leader John Fraser in the Ontario legislature, the integrity commissioner launched an investigation.

“While the government has full confidence in Mr. Taverner, we will respect his request for a delay in his appointment, until such time as the Integrity Commissioner has conducted a review of the selection process,” Jones said in a statement.

During the week, interim OPP commissioner Brad Blair, who had been in the running for the position for permanent commissioner, called on the Ontario Ombudsman to investigate the appointment as well.

That request was denied by the ombudsman and Blair has since gone to the courts to request that a judge force the ombudsman to investigate.

In the meantime, the premier’s office also announced Saturday that Blair has been removed from the position as interim commissioner.

The OPP Deputy Commissioner for Field Operations, Gary Couture, has been appointed the interim OPP commissioner while the review of Taverner’s appointment is conducted.

Taverner, who has been with the Toronto Police Service for over 50 years, submitted his resignation from the force yesterday ahead of the expected appointment Monday.

It is unclear if his resignation has taken effect, or if it will be delayed as a result of this news.

Global News has reached out to Toronto police for comment.