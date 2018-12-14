With storm approaching, BC Hydro warns of dangers of downed power lines

Despite storms and extreme weather events becoming more frequent and severe, most British Columbians don’t know how to avoid the dangers of downed power lines.

Over the last five years, the number of downed power lines have increased by nearly 65 per cent due to the extreme weather. A survey conducted by BC Hydro found that one-third of British Columbians have encountered a damaged power line resulting from a fallen tree or branch, but many are unaware of the risks.

If you come across a downed or damaged power line, you should:

– Stay back at least 10 metres, about the length of a city bus

– Dial 911 and inform the dispatcher that a power line is damaged or has fallen

– Keep others in the area at least 10 metres away until first responders and BC Hydro crews arrive on scene and secure the area

BC Hydro wants to remind people that there is no way to tell if a downed power line is live. Don’t believe TV shows and movies that show live lines having sparks and buzzing noises. In real life, most live power lines are quiet.