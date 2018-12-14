Vancouver windstorm: Live updates as B.C.’s south coast braces for winds up to 90 km/h

A windstorm is closing in on B.C.’s south coast and residents are being warned to be prepared.

Wind gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour are expected in some parts of the Lower Mainland. A number of ferry sailings have been cancelled ahead of the storm — and ski hills are being forced to close lifts.

BC Ferries cancelled various sailings on major routes Friday as winds battering the Lower Mainland continue to gain strength.

Global BC chief meteorologist Mark Madryga said the strongest winds could come in the mid-to-late afternoon and early evening. He said the winds in some areas could reach speeds of 90 kilometres per hour.

WATCH: BC Hydro, BC Ferries prepare for windstorm expected to slam into B.C.’s south coast

Winds have led to delays on the slopes as lifts and gondolas were operating in a limited capacity on the North Shore and the Sea to Sky corridor.

BC Hydro says it’s “all hands on deck” as they brace for the possibility of power outages.

North Vancouver Island has been hit hard with currently close to 11,000 customers without power.

About 100 homes are without power on the Sunshine Coast following strong overnight winds.

The gusts come after heavy rains pelted the region on Thursday.

— With files from Sarah MacDonald