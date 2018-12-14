Strong winds lead to several BC Ferries cancellations on Friday
BC Ferries has cancelled several sailings on various major routes due to strong winds on Friday.
Cancellations are expected to last throughout the day and potentially into tomorrow.
The list of cancellations include:
Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay
11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m.
Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen
11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m.
Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay
10:40 a.m., 1 p.m.
Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay
10:40 a.m., 1 p.m.
Duke Point to Tsawwassen
Tsawwassen to Duke Point
12:45 p.m
Elsewhere the Sea to Sky Gondola is closed due to wind warnings.
A wind warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver, with sustained winds of 40 to 60 kilometres per hour expected to batter some areas earlier in the day and gusts peaking at 70 kilometres per hour.
Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon says the exact timing of the storm is difficult to predict, but the worst winds are likely to come between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m., with gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour possible.
More to come…
— With files from Simon Little
