Strong winds lead to several BC Ferries cancellations on Friday

BC Ferries has cancelled several sailings on various major routes due to strong winds on Friday.

Cancellations are expected to last throughout the day and potentially into tomorrow.

The list of cancellations include:

Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay

11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m.

Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen

11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m.

Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay

10:40 a.m., 1 p.m.

Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay

10:40 a.m., 1 p.m.

Duke Point to Tsawwassen





12:45 p.m.

Tsawwassen to Duke Point

12:45 p.m

Elsewhere the Sea to Sky Gondola is closed due to wind warnings.

A wind warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver, with sustained winds of 40 to 60 kilometres per hour expected to batter some areas earlier in the day and gusts peaking at 70 kilometres per hour.

Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon says the exact timing of the storm is difficult to predict, but the worst winds are likely to come between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m., with gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour possible.

More to come…

— With files from Simon Little