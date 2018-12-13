Metro Vancouver storm to bring 70 to 90 mm of rain

A rainfall warning is in effect for much of Metro Vancouver.

Forecasters are predicting between 70 and 90 millimetres of rain to fall across parts of Metro Vancouver.

Residents are being advised to watch out for washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

So much water accumulated on Still Creek Drive in Burnaby on Thursday morning that two otters were spotted having a swim.

Flooding was so bad on Still Creek Avenue that an RCMP cruiser got stuck in the water and needed a push from another police vehicle.

Drivers are being warned to expect quickly deteriorating conditions and poor visibility on the roads.

The City of Vancouver has activated crews to deal with potential flash flooding. They’ve also cleared catch basins in flood-prone areas.

Thursday’s rainfall comes after a storm rolled through the region on Tuesday, flooding streets and causing problems on transit.

The storm could offer some good news for skiers as it will bring heavy snow to the North Shore mountains.

A snowfall warning issued Wednesday suggests areas along the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt could see up to 40 centimetres of snow by the time the system has passed.

The same storm could result in up to 25 cm of snow falling in the Sea to Sky corridor between Squamish and Whistler.