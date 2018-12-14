Saskatoon taxis ‘handcuffed’ with proposed ride-hailing bylaw: cab association

Allowing an unlimited number of ride-hailing vehicles in Saskatoon while capping the number of taxis is part of a “completely unfair” bylaw, according to the Saskatchewan Taxi Cab Association (STCA).

On Monday, Saskatoon city council is scheduled to vote on a proposed bylaw outlining regulations for companies like Uber and Lyft.

“The current bylaw coming out is completely unfair and doesn’t allow taxis to compete,” STCA director Kelly Frie said.

Saskatchewan’s taxi industry has several objections, including city administration not recommending a cap on the number of ride-hailing vehicles allowed on Saskatoon streets.

The number of licensed Saskatoon taxis is capped at 210.

“We are handcuffed and restricted,” Frie said, arguing the combined number of ride-hailing vehicles and taxis should match demand.

According to a city report of compiled taxi industry data, 215 taxis would address the average, forecasted demand 95 per cent of the time, based on a standard wait of 10 minutes or less.

Assuming 90 per cent of the fleet is used, 384 taxis would be needed to adequately service peak demand periods. Service during the lowest demand period only requires 12 taxis.

“In determining an appropriate number of taxis required to meet demand, a balance must be struck between the low and high demand times,” the report said.

Twenty-one Canadian cities with a population above 100,000 have ride-hailing options. Toronto is reviewing capping. Kingston adopted a cap earlier this year, but it was put on hold after a complaint was filed with the Competition Bureau of Canada.

Limiting the number of vehicles is “a taxi model meant to reduce transportation options,” Uber Canada spokesperson Jean-Christophe de Le Rue said in a statement.

“It is the opposite of ridesharing which prioritizes reliable, affordable service to help reduce impaired driving.”

Saskatoon’s proposed bylaw establishes the minimum fare required for ride-hail providers at $3.75 – the same minimum for taxis.

However, there would be no mandated pricing restrictions for companies like Uber and Lyft. Taxis must follow a fee structure.

Unlike cabs, cameras wouldn’t be required in ride-hailing vehicles.

Drivers would also be required to undergo a criminal record check, including the vulnerable sector requirement.

Saskatchewan’s Vehicles for Hire Act took effect Friday.