Pointe-Claire institution Base Camp closing its doors in February

For some, it seems like Base Camp has been around forever.

After 35 years in business, the outdoor sports store on Cartier Avenue in Pointe-Claire, Que., is closing for good in February 2019.

READ MORE: The secret recipe behind a 50-year-old bakery in Montreal’s Little Italy

“Losing a small independent store that’s invested in the community is a terrible loss,” Lawrence Oberfeld told Global News as he did some shopping inside the store.

Base Camp has been a staple on Cartier Avenue and in the community for decades.

Store manager Megan Heath says there are a combination of factors that have led to its demise, including new tariffs on U.S. imports and a cut in the store’s credit.

But the No. 1 reason Base Camp is going bankrupt, Heath says, is due to roadwork that lasted much longer than scheduled in 2017 and 2018.

READ MORE: Pointe-Claire holds consultations on future development in the village

The construction made it very difficult for clients to access the front door.

“I think our traffic reduced by at least two-thirds,” Heath told Global News.

The shop specializes in outdoor gear for kayaking, camping, rock climbing and other activities, and Base Camp has an established name with clients and residents.

“I feel it’s part of Pointe-Claire village. It’s part of what people look for in small shopping and it’s not a big box store, and we’re going to miss it once it’s gone,” Catherine Shaver, a local resident, told Global News.

READ MORE: Hymie Sckolnick, founder of iconic Montreal eatery ‘Beauty’s,’ dies at 96

The co-owner of a neighbouring business tells Global News the city could have done more to help Base Camp during the roadwork.

“Pointe-Claire should have been more on top of it. These are small businesses, people’s livelihoods,” said Sarah Jansen of BAM Training.

The mayor refused to comment on Base Camp’s closing.

For now, Heath says she and the rest of the Base Camp employees will try to provide the best customer service possible — a long-standing tradition that’s soon coming to an end.