Airport parkway abduction found to be hoax, police say

Ottawa police said Friday they have laid charges in relation to a bizarre event that occurred on the airport parkway at the end of November.

On Nov. 26, Kalil Taha was reported missing by family and his still-running car was found on the airport parkway. For the next 24 hours, police searched for Taha and he was eventually found.

Police now believe the incident was a hoax.

According to police, the Major Crime unit was involved in the investigation from the beginning as it was initially believed to be a kidnapping. Taha was located on Nov. 27, the day after he went missing, but the unit continued investigating due to tips they received from the public.

Police charged Taha with public mischief in what they believe was a fake kidnapping. Police credit the public with providing tips and video that helped wrap up the case.

“When we put out a missing person, it’s because we’re concerned about the person’s well being,” said Const. Amy Gagnon, spokesperson for the Ottawa police.

Gagnon said a false claim takes valuable police resources away from other investigations.

Initially, police were also on the lookout for two cars which were thought to have information about the incident but police believe that the hoax was a one-man operation.

Taha is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11.