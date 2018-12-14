Vernon also site of grab-and-dash electronics theft this week

Kelowna wasn’t the only Okanagan community where grab-and-dash thefts of electronic devices happened this week.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP announced that London Drugs in Vernon was targeted, by four men, with the crime taking place on Tuesday at approximately 10 p.m. The next day in Kelowna, at around 3:30 p.m., three stores at Orchard Park Mall were systematically looted of electronic devices by groups of individuals.

In the Kelowna thefts, Wednesday’s thieves were described as non-white males. That description was also used to describe Tuesday’s thieves in Vernon.

In Friday’s announcement, Vernon North Okanagan police said the four men entered London Drugs while concealing their identity. The four proceeded to the electronics section, where police say they stole two laptop computers that were on display, then fled the store.

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are currently investigating this incident and will continue to liaise with the Kelowna RCMP in gathering evidence and identifying the subjects, as they are believed to be related at this time,” said RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett.

The four suspects in the Vernon incident were described as wearing dark clothing, hoodies, and hats, with one male wearing a mask covering his face. No one was injured during the theft.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP says if you have information regarding this incident, and have not yet spoken to police, call 250-545-7171 and reference file No. 2018-29246.