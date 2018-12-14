Crime
December 14, 2018 3:07 pm
Updated: December 14, 2018 3:33 pm

Anti-Semitic acts spike 69% in France, punctuated by 37 Holocaust survivor gravestones vandalized

By Staff The Associated Press

WARNING: Some viewers may find images in this video disturbing. Discretion is advised.

A A

A ceremony has taken place at a Jewish cemetery in eastern France where 37 gravestones and a monument to Holocaust victims were sprayed with anti-Semitic graffiti.

France’s Interior Minister Christophe Castaner was among the participants at the Herrlisheim cemetery, near the French city of Strasbourg, for Friday’s event to denounce anti-Semitism and remember Holocaust victims.

The desecration that included Nazi swastikas was discovered on Tuesday, hours before an attacker sprayed gunfire near the Christmas market of Strasbourg, killing three people.

Strasbourg’s Grand Rabbi Weill inspects graves desecrated with swastikas in the Jewish cemetery of Herrlisheim

Strasbourg’s Grand Rabbi Harold-Abraham Weill inspects graves desecrated with swastikas in the Jewish cemetery of Herrlisheim, north of Strasbourg, France, Dec. 14, 2018.

REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Graves desecrated with swastikas are seen in the Jewish cemetery of Herrlisheim

Graves desecrated with swastikas are seen in the Jewish cemetery of Herrlisheim, north of Strasbourg, France, Dec. 14, 2018.

REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
French Interior Minister Castaner walks near a grave desecrated with a swastika in the Jewish cemetery of Herrlisheim

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner walks near a grave desecrated with a swastika in the Jewish cemetery of Herrlisheim, north of Strasbourg, France, Dec. 14, 2018.

REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Graves desecrated with swastikas are seen in the Jewish cemetery of Herrlisheim

Graves desecrated with swastikas are seen in the Jewish cemetery of Herrlisheim, north of Strasbourg, France, Dec. 14, 2018.

REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

The French government sounded the alarm last month over a sharp rise in anti-Semitic acts this year in France, which is home to Europe’s largest Jewish population.

Police registered a 69 per cent rise in the number of anti-Semitic acts in the first nine months of 2018, compared with the same period last year.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
anti-semitic attack
anti-Semitism
anti-Semitism France
Christophe Castaner
France
hate crimes France
Holocaust
Holocaust survivors
Jewish
Strasbourg

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News