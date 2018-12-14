What’s happening Waterloo? Here’s your guide to the region’s events this weekend

The Christmas season is well underway and if you want to take a break from all of the shopping and family visits, there are plenty of options throughout Waterloo region this weekend.

Aside from Santa Claus Parades in St. Clements and News Dundee, there are plenty of chances for other forms of entertainment as well.

Here are some events you can catch throughout the region this weekend:

Christmas with the Ennis Sisters (Cambridge)

This award-winning group from down east will bring their special brand of Celtic music to the area on Friday.

They will take the stage at the Doon Presbyterian Church at 6 p.m.

Yuletide Spectacular (Kitchener)

The Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony will perform highlights from A Christmas Carol all weekend long at the Centre in the Square.

They will be accompanied by Glynis Ranney, the Grand Philharmonic Choir and Children’s Choir Carousel Dance Company.

A Lost and Found Christmas (Waterloo)



The Lost and Found Theatre will be presenting their variety show at the Emmanuel United Church this weekend.

The show will feature stories, poetry and song with special guest Michael Kelly Cavan.

Paper Ornaments Workshops (Kitchener)

If you are looking to add a personal touch to your Christmas tree, there are some great opportunities Saturday at Schneider Haus.

There is a children’s workshop in the morning and an adult’s one in the afternoon to help you learn how to make your own paper ornaments.

KW Punk Rock Flea Market (Waterloo)

There will be live musical performances, buskers, and of course, a chance to buy some holiday gifts at the event.

The KW Punk Rock Flea Market runs from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. at Chainsaw.

Holiday burlesque (Waterloo)

A bevvy of ladies will take the stage on Saturday night including the award-winning Zyra Lee Vanity

Sexy Aphrodite, Lucy Sphincter, Whiskey Dame and Ruby Krueger will also perform on Saturday night at Patent Social.

Retro Recall: Gremlins (Kitchener)

Is Gremlins a Christmas movie?

You can watch the classic on Sunday night at Apollo Cinema and decide for yourself.

