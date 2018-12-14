5 Things To Do

December 14, 2018 7:00 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Friday December 14, 2018

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including the CP Holiday Train, Gateway Theatre, and New West Christmas Parade

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Dec. 14, 2018.

1 – CP Holiday Train
December 17 & 18
Various Locations throughout the Lower Mainland
Cpr.ca

2 – Heritage Tree Farm
On-Going until Christmas
Heritage Tree Farm, Chilliwack
Heritagetreefarm.com

3 – Gateway Theatre: It’s a Wonderful Life
On Going until December 31
Gateway Theatre, Richmond
Gatewaytheatre.com

4 – 2018 Santa Parade
December 16 11AM
Downtown New Westminster
Newwestcity.ca

5 – Holiday Heights at Bloedel
December 14 – January 6
Bloedel Conservatory, Vancouver
Vancouver.ca

