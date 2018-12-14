5 things to do this weekend for Friday December 14, 2018

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Dec. 14, 2018.

1 – CP Holiday Train

December 17 & 18

Various Locations throughout the Lower Mainland

Cpr.ca

2 – Heritage Tree Farm

On-Going until Christmas

Heritage Tree Farm, Chilliwack

Heritagetreefarm.com

3 – Gateway Theatre: It’s a Wonderful Life

On Going until December 31

Gateway Theatre, Richmond

Gatewaytheatre.com

4 – 2018 Santa Parade

December 16 11AM

Downtown New Westminster

Newwestcity.ca

5 – Holiday Heights at Bloedel

December 14 – January 6

Bloedel Conservatory, Vancouver

Vancouver.ca