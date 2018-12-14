5 things to do this weekend for Friday December 14, 2018
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Dec. 14, 2018.
1 – CP Holiday Train
December 17 & 18
Various Locations throughout the Lower Mainland
Cpr.ca
2 – Heritage Tree Farm
On-Going until Christmas
Heritage Tree Farm, Chilliwack
Heritagetreefarm.com
3 – Gateway Theatre: It’s a Wonderful Life
On Going until December 31
Gateway Theatre, Richmond
Gatewaytheatre.com
4 – 2018 Santa Parade
December 16 11AM
Downtown New Westminster
Newwestcity.ca
5 – Holiday Heights at Bloedel
December 14 – January 6
Bloedel Conservatory, Vancouver
Vancouver.ca
