December 13, 2018 9:00 pm
Updated: December 14, 2018 12:07 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Thursday December 13, 2018

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including Canyon Lights, New West Front Street, and Make it Vancouver

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.

1- Canyon Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park
On Going until January 27
Capilano Suspension Bridge Park, North Vancouver
Capbridge.com

2 – Christmas Is In The Air
December 15 10AM-1PM
Canadian Museum of Flight, Langley
CanadianFlight.org

3 – Fridays on Front Holiday Edition
December 14 4-9PM
Downtown New Westminster
Downtownnewwest.ca

4 – Carol Ships Shoreside Celebration
December 15 7:30PM-9PM
Panorama Park, Deep Cove
Dnv.org

5 – Make It Vancouver!
December 12-16
Vancouver Forum, PNE Grounds
Makeitshow.ca

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

