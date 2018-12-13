5 things to do this weekend for Thursday December 13, 2018
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
1- Canyon Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park
On Going until January 27
Capilano Suspension Bridge Park, North Vancouver
Capbridge.com
2 – Christmas Is In The Air
December 15 10AM-1PM
Canadian Museum of Flight, Langley
CanadianFlight.org
3 – Fridays on Front Holiday Edition
December 14 4-9PM
Downtown New Westminster
Downtownnewwest.ca
4 – Carol Ships Shoreside Celebration
December 15 7:30PM-9PM
Panorama Park, Deep Cove
Dnv.org
5 – Make It Vancouver!
December 12-16
Vancouver Forum, PNE Grounds
Makeitshow.ca
