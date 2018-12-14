Kitchener Rangers can’t stop North Bay Battalion

The Kitchener Rangers got in front early last night in North Bay but were unable to hang on, falling 8-5 to the Battalion in a high-scoring contest.

Just 1:34 into the game, the Rangers were on the board when Jonathan Yantsis notched his 21st of the season.

Around 10 minutes later, Yantsis added a second while the Rangers were on a two-man advantage and it looked as though they were on their way.

But the Battalion answered back a short time after, with Daniel Walker halving the advantage for the visitors.

North Bay continued their strong play in the second period with successive goals from Adam McMaster and Brad Chenier handing the Battalion their first lead of the night.

Rickard Hugg, Yantsis and Joseph Garreffa each found the back of the net in a two-minute span to put the Rangers back in front but the well dried up for Kitchener after that.

Justin Brazeau scored for North Bay a minute later and again to start the third period and the score was then tied.

Walker and Chenier each followed with their second goals of the night and North Bay was up for good.

The Battalion’s Matthew Struthers finished the scoring with an empty net goal.