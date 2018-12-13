Kitchener Rangers’ Michael Vukojevic to play in Top Prospects Game

Kitchener Rangers defenceman Michael Vukojevic is one of 40 players who has been selected to play in the 2019 Sherwin-Williams CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

The game is made up of the top prospects for the 2019 NHL draft from across the CHL.

“The Sherwin-Williams CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game provides scouts and general managers the unique opportunity to evaluate talent competing in a best-on-best showcase,” said Dan Marr, NHL central scouting director. “All 31 NHL clubs contributed to the roster selection and have a great interest in this priority scouting event to see which players can elevate their game under the spotlight.”

Vukojevic, a native of Oakville, has appeared in 31 games with Kitchener this season, scoring two goals while also setting up seven others.

The game was held in Guelph last year with 10 of the 40 participants being selected in the first round of the draft.

This year’s event will be held in Red Deer, Alta., on Jan. 23, 2019.

Here are the players who have been selected to play in this year’s game. They will be divided into teams at a later date. OHL players in bold.

Goaltenders:

Colten Ellis (Rimouski Océanic)

Taylor Gauthier (Prince George Cougars)

Hunter Jones (Peterborough Petes)

Mads Sogaard (Medicine Hat Tigers)

Defencemen:

Samuel Bolduc (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Bowen Byram (Vancouver Giants)

Billy Constantinou (Kingston Frontenacs)

Thomas Harley (Mississauga Steelheads)

Artemi Kniazev (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Vladislav Kolyachonok (Flint Firebirds)

Kaedan Korczak (Kelowna Rockets)

Jake Lee (Seattle Thunderbirds)

Nikita Okhotyuk (Ottawa 67’s)

Matthew Robertson (Edmonton Oil Kings)

Lassi Thomson (Kelowna Rockets)

Michael Vukojevic (Kitchener Rangers)

Forwards:

Nikita Alexandrov (Charlottetown Islanders)

Maxim Cajkovic (Saint John Sea Dogs)

Joe Carroll (Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds)

Graeme Clarke (Ottawa 67’s)

Dylan Cozens (Lethbridge Hurricanes)

Kirby Dach (Saskatoon Blades)

Nolan Foote (Kelowna Rockets)

Matvey Guskov (London Knights)

Dillon Hamaliuk (Seattle Thunderbirds)

Arthur Kaliyev (Hamilton Bulldogs)

Peyton Krebs (Kootenay ICE)

Raphaël Lavoie (Halifax Mooseheads)

Brett Leason (Prince Albert Raiders)

Nathan Légaré (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Connor McMichael (London Knights)

Sasha Mutala (Tri-City Americans)

Jakob Pelletier (Moncton Wildcats)

Samuel Poulin (Sherbrooke Phoenix)

Jamieson Rees (Sarnia Sting)

Nick Robertson (Peterborough Petes)

Ryan Suzuki (Barrie Colts)

Philip Tomasino (Niagara IceDogs)

Josh Williams (Medicine Hat Tigers)

Oleg Zaytsev (Red Deer Rebels)