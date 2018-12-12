Kitchener Rangers still have teddy bears to spare for local charities

Thousands of stuffed animals hit the ice on Tuesday night as part of the Kitchener Rangers’ annual Teddy Bear Toss.

When Rangers forward Nick McHugh scored Kitchener’s first goal of the game against the Oshawa Generals at the 8:34 of the second period, a total of 10,630 teddy bears rained onto the rink.

According to the OHL, that is the largest number collected at a teddy bear toss thus far this season.

There are still some great bears awaiting their new homes! 🐻 Charitable organizations or community groups are welcome to stop by and adopt the remaining bears until 11pm today and tomorrow between 6am and 3pm in the Zamboni Bay at The Aud! While quantities last. #RTown pic.twitter.com/BFKMWfUYJe — Kitchener Rangers (@OHLRangers) December 12, 2018

Among the organizations who have received some of the teddy bears were the Lions Clubs of Kitchener, the House of Friendship, Salvation Army KW, Possibilities International, Samaritan’s Purse and KidsAbility School.

There were so many bears donated that the Rangers have put out a call to other community groups to come and collect stuffed bears ahead of the holiday season.

While a large portion of the bears have already been collected, the team says that hundreds of bears are still sitting in the Zamboni Bay at The Aud waiting to find their forever home.

The Rangers say that community groups and charitable organizations can stop by the arena until 11 p.m, Wednesday evening and Thursday from 6:00 am and 3:00 pm to grab teddy bears as until they run out.