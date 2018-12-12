Sports
December 12, 2018

Kitchener Rangers fall to Oshawa Generals in overtime

The Kitchener Rangers dropped an overtime decision to the Oshawa Generals at the Aud on Tuesday night.

The home side was kept in the game during a scoreless opening 20 minutes due to the efforts of Rangers netminder Luke Richardson. He was peppered with 16 shots in the first period as Kitchener only managed four of its own.

The Generals opened the scoring in the second period with a shorthanded marker from Serron Noel at 1:51.

Three minutes later, Danil Antropov would double Oshawa’s lead as he potted his eighth goal of the season.

Nick McHugh closed the gap for the Rangers with his seventh of the season at the 8:34 mark to close out the scoring in the second period.

Early in the third period, Giovanni Vallati returned the Generals advantage to two goals as he put one behind Richardson on the power play.

Not long after, Donovan Sebrango pulled the home side back within one by recording his first goal of the season.

The Rangers pulled Richardson in the closing minutes in an attempt to pull even with Oshawa and the decision paid off.

With just 42 seconds to play, Greg Meireles evened the score for Kitchener, forcing the game into overtime.

The excitement for the home fans was shortlived, however. Noel scored his second of the night just 44 seconds into the extra period.

