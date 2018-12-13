Pointe-Claire holds consultations on future development in the village

People in Pointe-Claire are getting a say on what their iconic village will look like in future.

Dozens of residents took part in the first of four public consultations Thursday evening.

In small roundtable groups, they laid out their top priorities for the village’s revitalization. The city will also be updating the village’s building code.

However, some people were feeling frustrated with the consultation process.

Some say they have participated in similar consultations in the past and felt their voices weren’t heard.

Most recently, local residents were up in arms because of proposed plans to build condos in the heart of the village where the old Pionnier pub stands.

Tracy McBean is one of the residents who has been fighting to preserve the 117-year-old building, which used to be a hotel.

“It’s a historical village; it has so much potential. And the city has to really start taking this seriously before we lose this village to condo builds,” McBean said.

Village merchants will get to share their input in two other meetings in January.