Winnipeg Jets battle back to conquer Edmonton Oilers in overtime

Josh Morrissey scored in overtime as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

The Jets battled back in the third period once again to defeat the Oilers 5-4 in overtime at Bell MTS Place.

Winnipeg had a two-goal advantage in the second period before the Oilers scored three straight times to take the lead. But Mark Scheifele tied the game midway through the third period, and Morrissey scored the game winner just 41 seconds into the overtime period to give the Jets their third straight win.

“I thought we played a really great first period,” Morrissey said.

“Honestly, in the second period as well, I thought we weren’t bad, just a couple goals. They’re playing good hockey right now as well. It was a good back-and-forth game but nice to be able to get that one in the third by Scheife (Scheifele). That was a huge goal, and to find a way to get that win is big.”

Patrik Laine ended a six-game goal-scoring drought with his 22nd goal of the season. Mathieu Perreault and Nikolaj Ehlers had the other goals for Winnipeg.

Blake Wheeler, Bryan Little and Dustin Byfuglien each had two assists. In addition to his third period tally, Scheifele also had two assists for a three-point night.

“We just had to get our feet going,” Scheifele said. “They play solid defensively. They collapse in the house. We just had to get our feet moving and spread them out a little bit, and that’s what we did.”

Ryan Spooner, Darnell Nurse, Jujhar Khaira and Alex Chiasson had the goals for Edmonton. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl had a pair of assists.

The Jets appeared to have all the momentum after the first period until the Oilers turned the tables in the middle frame with three goals in the span of just 13 minutes. But the Jets found their legs in the third with a 17-2 edge in shots in the final stanza.

“We got a little bit more direct with the puck in the offensive zone,” head coach Paul Maurice said.

“Something I think we failed to do well in the second period. It cost us a goal, and then we look a lot faster than we did before because we’re going in the right direction.”

The Jets ended up outshooting the Oilers 40-26 as Connor Hellebuyck turned aside 22 shots.

Cam Talbot made 35 saves for Edmonton.

Winnipeg dressed the exact same lineup for the third straight game as Nic Petan and Sami Niku were both healthy scratches.

That marks the end of the Jets’ four-game homestand, in which they took six of a possible eight points. The Jets will play in Chicago on Friday before returning home to face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday at Bell MTS Place.