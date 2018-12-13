Two-vehicle crash along Benvoulin Road in Kelowna

An SUV was flipped on its side following a two-car accident in Kelowna on Thursday afternoon.

According to a witness, the black SUV was trying to turn left, across two lanes of traffic, into a driveway on Benvoulin Road near Byrns Road. As it turned left, it was struck, on its passenger side, by a white car that was travelling in the opposite direction.

Three people were reportedly injured in the crash.