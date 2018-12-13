Police across Saskatchewan say mass bomb threats do not pose danger to public

The Regina Police Service said there were at least four businesses targeted on Thursday in what appeared to be a mass bomb threat situation that spanned across North America.

According to police, the email threatened that a bomb would be detonated in the place of business unless the recipient of the email submitted payment by Bitcoin.

The Saskatoon Police Service were notified at about 12:30 p.m. of an email sent to a business in the 2600-block of Millar Avenue. Police visited the location as a precaution and employees were able to return to work shortly after.

Police said these messages don’t appear to pose a credible threat to the public.

Other Canadian cities impacted by these threats included Calgary, Winnipeg and Toronto.

Counted at least 6 CPS vehicles outside Calgary tower. Multiple calls to police about bomb threats in the city #yyc pic.twitter.com/9hSsb3rzog — Christa Dao (@ChristaDao) December 13, 2018

Officials in Atlanta, New Orleans, Palm Beach County, Idaho and Anchorage, Alaska, said businesses received emailed bomb threats Thursday that were part of what they believed to be a nationwide hoax. None of those threats was considered credible.

Police in New York said recipients were being told to send money and that authorities didn’t consider the threats to be credible.

Police are working with the FBI to investigate every threat.

— With files from the Associated Press