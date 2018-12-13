London man facing 6 child porn-related charges: police

London police have laid six charges related to child pornography following a two-week investigation.

According to police, the U.S. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children informed the RCMP and St. Thomas Police Service that an individual within the City of London had accessed child pornography through an internet server on Nov. 28.

London police say they opened an investigation, and on Thursday, Dec. 13, officers searched a home on Noel Avenue.

Police have since charged a 44-year-old London man with four counts of unlawfully possessing child porn, one count of selling child porn and one count of printing and publishing child porn.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a London courtroom Thursday afternoon.