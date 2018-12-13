London man facing 6 child porn-related charges: police

London police have laid six charges related to child pornography following a two-week investigation.
According to police, the U.S. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children informed the RCMP and St. Thomas Police Service that an individual within the City of London had accessed child pornography through an internet server on Nov. 28.
READ MORE: Toronto police investigated ‘at one point’ 8 alleged assaults at St. Michael’s College
London police say they opened an investigation, and on Thursday, Dec. 13, officers searched a home on Noel Avenue.
Police have since charged a 44-year-old London man with four counts of unlawfully possessing child porn, one count of selling child porn and one count of printing and publishing child porn.
The accused is scheduled to appear in a London courtroom Thursday afternoon.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.