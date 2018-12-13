Man charged after allegedly swinging axes at commuters in Toronto subway

Toronto police have charged a man after he allegedly swung several axes at commuters at Spadina subway station.

Police said officers responded to a call about a person with a knife at Ossington subway station at around 7:49 a.m. on Wednesday.

They allege witnesses saw a man “acting in a strange manner,” carrying three axes onto a subway car going eastbound.

Police said the man exited at Spadina station and allegedly began swinging the largest of the axes in a threatening manner, causing commuters on the platform to flee.

The man then reportedly fled into the streetcar tunnel.

Police have charged 33-year-old Dean Watson with five offences, including assault with a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

He appeared in a Toronto court on Thursday.

Investigators are looking to speak to any witnesses or victims of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.