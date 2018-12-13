Police seek help identifying bank robbery suspect in Calgary’s northwest

Calgary police are looking for help identifying a man police say robbed a bank in the city’s northwest.

At roughly 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 6, a man entered a Scotiabank branch at 8120 Beddington Blvd N.W. and approached a bank teller.

Police said the man demanded money and the teller provided him with what police describe as “an undisclosed amount of cash.” Police said the man fled west into the community of Beddington Heights.

Police said there were no weapons observed or indicated to be in the man’s possession, and no one was injured.

Police describe the suspect to be approximately 20 to 30 years old, of African or African-American descent, approximately six-feet tall with a slim build.

He was wearing a black jacket with black sweater, dark pants and a black scarf over his face. He was also wearing a black baseball cap with red brim, and “Miliani” in red on the front of the hat.

Calgary police are asking anyone with information to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.