Otters go for leisurely swim on flooded Burnaby street during Metro Vancouver rainstorm

As commuters slogged through an ugly rainstorm on Thursday morning, two otters found time to go for a leisurely swim on a flooded Burnaby road.

Torrential rainfall flooded Still Creek Drive in the morning, leaving some vehicles — including an RCMP cruiser — stuck in the water.

A look at the flooding on Still Creek Ave & Westminster Ave in Burnaby this morning. A police cruiser got stuck & had to be pushed out.

A Global BC cameraman helped one vehicle out of the water.

A truly Canadian scene playing out as Standard Building Supplies employees and a cameraman step in to help a driver stuck on the flooded road get his vehicle out.

Two otters, on the other hand, enjoyed the water, bobbing and floating along Still Creek Drive.

A rainfall warning is in effect for much of Metro Vancouver.

Forecasters are predicting between 70 and 90 millimetres of rain to fall across parts of Metro Vancouver.

Otters have been in the headlines as of late. A hungry river otter gained international attention after feasting on koi in Vancouver’s Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Garden.

