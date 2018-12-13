Otters go for leisurely swim on flooded Burnaby street during Metro Vancouver rainstorm

As commuters slogged through an ugly rainstorm on Thursday morning, two otters found time to go for a leisurely swim on a flooded Burnaby road.
Torrential rainfall flooded Still Creek Drive in the morning, leaving some vehicles — including an RCMP cruiser — stuck in the water.
A Global BC cameraman helped one vehicle out of the water.
Two otters, on the other hand, enjoyed the water, bobbing and floating along Still Creek Drive.
A rainfall warning is in effect for much of Metro Vancouver.
WATCH: Metro Vancouver rainfall warning: 70 to 90 mm of rain expected in some area
Forecasters are predicting between 70 and 90 millimetres of rain to fall across parts of Metro Vancouver.
Otters have been in the headlines as of late. A hungry river otter gained international attention after feasting on koi in Vancouver’s Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Garden.
WATCH: Globalnews.ca coverage of koi vs. otter
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.