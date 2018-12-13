Ridgetown man arrested in Cambridge in child porn investigation
Waterloo Regional Police made an arrest in connection to an investigation into the illegal downloading and distributing of child pornography on the internet.
Police say they executed a search warrant at a home on Drew Avenue on Cambridge on Wednesday.
A 29-year-old man from Ridgetown, Ont., was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and making available child pornography.
