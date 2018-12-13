City report recommends hikes to Guelph’s development charges

Development charges in Guelph could be on their way up in the new year.

Those are the fees that are levied on all new developments to help cover the costs of growth and expanding infrastructure, such as pipes, roads and sidewalks.

A report going to city council in January recommends a 17.35 per cent increase to charges for residential developments and a 23.85 per cent increase for non-residential builds.

“The proposed rates remain competitive with rates in nearby cities, such as Kitchener and Cambridge,” the city said in a post on its website.

If approved by council the increases for a single/detached home would go up by $5,100 to $35,098, while non-residential charges could go from $107 per square metre to $133.

The city said it is required to complete a study at least every five years to forecast future residential and non-residential growth.

Among other things, the increases are a result of legislative changes on which services are eligible for funding from the fees.

The new charges are scheduled to take effect on March 2, 2019. City council will discuss the matter during a meeting on Jan. 21, 2019.

The full report be presented can be found on the city’s website.

