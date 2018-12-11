Artists wanted to create murals in downtown Guelph

The city of Guelph is looking for artists to create exterior murals in downtown Guelph.

The city has received funding from the province to revitalize its main streets and some of it will be used on four projects on Wilson Street.

READ MORE: Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie meets with Premier Doug Ford at Queen’s Park

“The artwork created with this funding will enhance an important gateway to our downtown,” said Stacey Dunnigan, the city’s manager of culture and tourism.

Artists can apply for all four sites, but only one artist or group will be selected per site.

The City invites artists with exterior mural experience to submit their qualifications for a chance to create one of four site-specific murals as part of Ontario's Main Street Revitalization initiative #mainstreetguelph https://t.co/8EEyubABSO pic.twitter.com/aWSWS6h7WS — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) December 10, 2018

The city said the artwork for the mural should celebrate community spirit and take into account the neighbourhood’s identity, along with the cultural, historical and natural attributes of the site.

READ MORE: Guelph Transit offering free rides on New Year’s Eve

Those interested can find more information and apply on the city’s website until Feb. 1, 2019.

BELOW: Winnipeg’s annual mural festival features visual and performing arts