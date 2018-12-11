Artists wanted to create murals in downtown Guelph

The city of Guelph is looking for artists to create exterior murals in downtown Guelph.
The city has received funding from the province to revitalize its main streets and some of it will be used on four projects on Wilson Street.
“The artwork created with this funding will enhance an important gateway to our downtown,” said Stacey Dunnigan, the city’s manager of culture and tourism.
Artists can apply for all four sites, but only one artist or group will be selected per site.
The city said the artwork for the mural should celebrate community spirit and take into account the neighbourhood’s identity, along with the cultural, historical and natural attributes of the site.
Those interested can find more information and apply on the city’s website until Feb. 1, 2019.
