Bill Kelly: Spoiler alert — Donald Trump’s not going away anytime soon

With the sentencing of Donald Trump’s personal lawyer in a New York courtroom Wednesday and the admission by the National Enquirer’s parent company that it also participated in hush money payments to Trump accusers, it certainly appears as if the walls are closing in on the felonious Trump administration.

Trump has gone from denying the payments occurred; to then suggesting they did happen, but he didn’t know about them; to his latest assertion that yes, he authorized the payments, but they were just transactions between citizens and it’s no big deal.

Federal prosecutors, however, say that the payments contravene campaign finance rules and felony charges against Trump could be in the offing.

But, before we conjure up the alluring image of Trump being led out of the White House in handcuffs, we need a reality check.

The big question is whether or not a sitting president can be prosecuted for felonious activity.

The Justice Department guidelines suggest not, but those are only guidelines, not rules, which means that the question is likely to be settled by the United States Supreme Court.

But, let’s not forget that beer-loving Trump minion Brett Kavanaugh now sits on the court and his pro-Trump vote will likely give Trump his get out of jail card.

Fact is, if disgruntled Americans want to rid themselves of their unhinged president, they’ll have to do it the old-fashioned way — at the ballot box in two years.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.