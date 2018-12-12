Theodore, an 800-pound pig, needs a forever home for Christmas

He’s not exactly a typical pet.

The Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) is looking for a home for Theodore.

The only problem? Theo weighs 800 pounds.

He’s also a rather large pig and has lived in foster care with LAPS for the last six months.

Theo was found wandering down the Fraser Highway last summer and went unclaimed. It was decided that the massive Yorkshire pig was too old to be put back into the food supply so he was neutered and will now live out his days in relative comfort.

“We are lucky. We have had great foster care and we have the luxury of waiting to find him great foster care,” Jayne Nelson, executive director of LAPS, told Global News.

Theodore was picked up by animal control officer Tina Jensen-Fogt, and without proper facilities to house such an enormous animal, Jensen-Fogt persuaded her parents to take it in for the short term.

A couple of local grocery stores have pitched in to help with the food costs.

While Theo doesn’t seem to mind the discarded produce, he is a bit of a picky eater, according to Jensen-Fogt. Her mom, Karin, has now taken on the role of chef to keep Theo enjoying the lifestyle to which he has grown accustomed.

“He is rather spoiled here,” said Jensen-Fogt. “My very kind mother cooks for him. She makes a big bowl of oatmeal once a day. She adds in blueberries or frozen peaches… whatever she has on hand.”

Despite the 15 kilograms of food he eats every day, Karen thinks Theo is looking slimmer.

“He’s lost weight, for sure,” she said. “He still eats well, but you can see his wrinkles now.”

Theo is quite the social animal and seems to like being around people.

LAPS believes he will make a great companion for other pigs or would fit in at a farm with other livestock.

The hope is Theo can get a forever home before Christmas.

Contact LAPS to learn more about Theo.